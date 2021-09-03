Connecticut Governor Declares State of Emergency

Governor Lamont Declares State of Emergency in Response To Flooding From Remnants of Hurricane Ida

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont this morning signed a declaration of civil preparedness emergency in response to the widespread flood damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which passed through Connecticut last night and early this morning.

“The filing of this declaration will help provide state and local emergency management officials with the necessary tools to aid the impacted areas in safely recovering from this record-breaking rainfall that we received overnight,” Governor Lamont said.

