Concord, N.C. Man Daniel John Hodges Pleads Guilty To Unlawful Distribution Of Anabolic Steroids

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray announced that Daniel John Hodges, 25, of Concord, N.C. appeared in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler, and pleaded guilty to unlawful distribution of anabolic steroids.

Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which oversees the Charlotte Office, joins U.S. Attorney Murray in making today’s announcement.

According to plea documents filed in the case and today’s plea hearing, from about September 2018 to September 2019, Hodges did knowingly possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, including Testosterone Enanthane, Dianabol, Anavar, and Winstrol. Hodges further admitted to possessing between 20,000 and 40,000 units of anabolic steroids, and maintaining a premises for the the purpose of manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement also seized an electronic and a manual pill press/tableting machine that belonged to Hodges, often used to manufacture consumable steroid products. According to statements made in court during the plea hearing, Hodges obtained the substances unlawfully from a source of supply in China, and used, among other things, social media to advertise to and conduct transactions with customers.

Following the plea hearing, Hodges was released on bond. The charge of possession with intent to distribute an anabolic steroid carries a maximum prison term of ten years and a $500,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE