Communiqué of the Special Representatives for Afghanistan

Communiqué of the Special Representatives and Envoys for Afghanistan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The text of the following communiqué was agreed upon by the Special Representatives and Envoys for Afghanistan from the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States in Brussels, April 5, 2022.

Begin Text:

The Special Representatives and Special Envoys of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States met in Brussels on 5 April 2022 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Deborah Lyons, SRSG for Afghanistan, also attended the meeting, which included technical sessions with the World Bank and UNICEF.

The Special Representatives and Envoys: