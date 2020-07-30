Columbia Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision at Clemson Road

Columbia, SC (STL.News) The Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) continues to investigate a fatal collision involving a male pedestrian.

TSU officers responded to the Clemson Road and Interstate-20 at approximately 9:00 p.m. and found the unresponsive male in the roadway.

According to preliminary information, including witness statements, at this time it appears that the pedestrian who was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing was unlawfully in the roadway at the time of the collision. At the same time, a Ford Taurus, traveling westbound struck the man and stopped at the scene. A second, unknown vehicle also struck the man then left the scene. TSU officers are working to locate the vehicle and driver.

According to the Richland County Coroner’s Office, the pedestrian died from blunt force trauma to the body. Coroner Gary Watts will release the pedestrian’s name once his family has been notified of the incident.

The CPD TSU investigation continues.

