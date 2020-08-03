Columbia Police Arrested Allana Patricia Bullock & Lakeisha Rene Thomas for harassment

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Columbia Police responded to a reported disturbance in the 5300 block of Godas Circle on Sunday, Aug. 2 at approximately 1 a.m. While enroute Boone County Joint Communications advised that shots were fired at that same location.

Officers arrived and immediately began canvassing the area and located spent shell casings in a driveway of a residence. Officers determined the suspects had left the area prior to officers arrival. No injuries or property damage were reported.

During the investigation it was learned that three people were asked to leave the property and they refused. The homeowner reported having fired a few warning shots in the air in an effort to dissuade the three subjects from assaulting the occupants of the residence.

Two of the suspects were identified as Allana Patricia Bullock, 43 and Lakeisha Rene Thomas, 34, both of Columbia. They were arrested for 1st degree harassment and 1st degree trespassing. They were taken into custody and remanded to the Boone County Jail.

Police have requested a warrant be issued for the third suspect, Richard Barnet Green, 32, of Columbia. Green has not been located.

“As a community we have to find ways to solve disputes that don’t involve the use of a gun,” Chief Geoff Jones said. “I fully support our citizens in protecting themselves and hope we can find alternative solutions that keep us all safe.”

This investigation will be sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office to review the actions of all people involved.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are no further details to provide at this time. If you know something, say something. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE