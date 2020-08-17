Columbia MO Police Investigating Disturbance in 100 block Clinkscales Rd.

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) At approximately 8:38 p.m. on Aug.16, Columbia Police responded to an assist fire call in the 100 block of Clinkscales Road.
While on scene, officers learned that there had been a dispute between neighbors, where neighbors reported that an adult female suspect had brandished a gun.
Officers immediately blocked off roadways from Clinkscales Rd. down to Broadway and Ash St. as a safety precaution to prevent any further threat to the community.
After several attempts, officers were able to make contact with the suspect and resolve the incident peacefully. Officers found no evidence that confirmed the presence of a firearm involved.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. There are no additional details to provide at this moment.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.