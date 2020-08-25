Columbia MO Police Investigating A Shooting in 400 block of Clinkscales Rd.

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Columbia Police officers responded to the 400 block of Clinkscales Rd. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at approximately 3:30 a.m., for a report of shots fired.
Officers arrived and located one victim, an 18-year-old male who had been shot.  During the investigation, officers located shell casings near the victim.  An ambulance was called to assist, and it transported the victim to a local hospital for medical care.

There is no suspect information to provide at this time.  This is an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division (CID).  There are no further details to provide at this time.

If you know something, say something.  Columbia Police are asking for your help.  Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or Crime Stoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

