Columbia MO Police investigate shots fired in 1500 block of Raleigh Drive on Dec. 29

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Columbia Police responded to a report of shots heard Sunday, Dec. 29 at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive.

Officers arrived and immediately began canvassing the area for evidence and several shell casings were found. During the investigation officers did not locate anyone with injuries or confirm any property damage. Broken glass was found in the street suggesting that a car might have been struck, however it was not located. All area hospital emergency departments were notified; none reported treating any gunshot wound victims.

While conducting the investigation for the shots fired call, probable cause was established to request and serve a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive. E’Kayleon Spain-Prince, 18, of Columbia was arrested on multiple charges. A complete list of charges was not available at the time this press release was published.

The shots fired call remains an active investigation and no additional information is available.

Columbia Police are asking for your help. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.