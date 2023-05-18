Columbia Empire Farms Violates Overtime Law

Some employees of the R.B. Pamplin Corp. subsidiary worked up to 75 hours a week without overtime

PORTLAND, OR (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $167,179 in back wages and liquidated damages for 43 workers employed by an Oregon agricultural grower and manufacturer who failed to pay overtime to the workers, some of whom worked as many as 75 hours per week.

Investigators from the department’s Wage and Hour Division found Columbia Empire Farms Inc. misapplied an overtime pay exemption for agricultural workers for their time doing non-agricultural work. Specifically, the employer paid straight-time pay to the affected employees for all hours they worked, harvesting in fields and while performing non-agricultural work at a packing house.

In most cases, the Fair Labor Standards Act requires employers to pay overtime wages for hours over 40 in a workweek. The consequences for violators can be costly as the division recovers back wages and possibly damages for workers and assesses penalties depending on an investigation’s findings.

In addition to its overtime violations, Columbia Empire Farms did not pay wages when due as required. Under the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, workers must be paid at least twice a month. Still, investigators learned the employer paid some workers monthly, violating the law.

Specifically, the division recovered $83,589 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages and assessed Columbia Empire Farms Inc. and its owners with $13,828 in civil money penalties.

“The U.S. Department of Labor will protect the rights of vulnerable workers and hold employers accountable when they fail to pay them all their hard-earned wages, including overtime,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Carrie Aguilar in Portland, Oregon.

Columbia Empire Farms Inc. is owned by R.B. Pamplin Corp., a family-owned enterprise based in Portland that includes holdings in agriculture, construction, newspaper and book publishing, radio broadcasting, printing, manufacture,ng and retail. The farm grows crops and makes and sells preserves, syru, ps, and other products in Your Northwest retail and online stores.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor