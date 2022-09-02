Celebrating Hardworking Coloradans & Supporting Colorado’s Disability Funding Committee: Polis-Primavera Administration Announces Personalized Occupation License Plate Auction this Labor Day

DENVER (STL.News) In celebration of Labor Day and the hard work of Colorado’s strong workforce, the Polis-Primavera Administration announced today an auction for the rights to 40 occupation-themed official state license plate configurations. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and will be used to fund grants for disability application assistance as well as new and innovative programs increasing quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities.

“We are proud to celebrate hardworking Coloradans and the strong Colorado workforce while supporting transformative programs that benefit Coloradans with disabilities as we continue to build a Colorado for All,” said Lieutenant Governor Primavera.

Configurations in this auction span the employment sectors in Colorado, including AV8OR, BARBER, CODER, EXCAV8R, LINEMAN, MEDIC, REAL8R, and RN4U.

Individuals can bid on the right to own the use of the configuration of letters and numbers on their Colorado license plate or have the ability to purchase a novelty plate and retain the exclusive rights to use the configuration on their Colorado license plate at a later date. The buyer also has the right to resell the configuration through the Colorado Disability Funding Committee in the future. Individuals are responsible for paying all standard registration fees, a personalized plate production fee, and any additional fees for a designer background if they do not want the standard white and green license plate.

Bidding is online and will remain open until 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time on September 7, 2022.

