4.4 C
New York
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
spot_img
HomePolitics
Politics

Colorado Governor to Attend Signing of Bill at White House

By Maryam Shah
0
101
Colorado Governor to Attend Signing of Bill at White House

Governor Polis to Attend Signing of Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at White House

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis will attend the historic signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the White House tomorrow.

Governor Polis was one of the first governors in the country to support the bipartisan federal infrastructure framework.

“I’m thrilled to join the signing of the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill.  This important action means jobs and better roads along with a strong initial package to improve air quality and make progress on climate issues.  This new law matched with Colorado’s own strong bipartisan infrastructure package that I was proud to sign this year, will help fix our roads, reduce traffic, invest in Front Range Rail, and protect our air and water,” said Gov. Polis.  “Colorado’s bipartisan infrastructure investment positions us well to benefit from new federal money from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law.”

President Biden will sign the bill at the White House on Monday.  The new law is a historic investment in Colorado and the nation’s infrastructure.  This federal infrastructure deal follows Colorado’s historic, bipartisan transportation package Governor Polis signed into law this month which will create a dynamic, 21st Century transportation system that will drive Colorado’s economic comeback, establish a sustainable funding source to improve Colorado roads, invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and expand multi-modal and transit options to reduce congestion and improve air quality.

Previous articleDC Mayor Bowser to Celebrate MLK Gateway Project
Next articleKentucky Governor Hold Memorial Ceremony
Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,568FansLike
12,785FollowersFollow
17,261FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

Our primary objectives are to provide unbiased and timely news stories that we obtain directly from sources. Therefore, we publish news supplied from sources that we believe to be reliable. However, we are NOT journalists and have NOT independently verified the content. Consequently, we recommend that you verify the information contained within.

Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency

© Copyright - STL.News >> States Top Leading News