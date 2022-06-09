Colorado Governor Takes Action in Response to Wildfires

Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to Wildfires

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis took action in response to wildfires across the State.

Governor Polis issued an Executive Order in response to the High Park Fire in Teller County. The Governor’s action enables State agencies to coordinate fire suppression, response, consequence management, and recovery efforts, and makes funding available from the Disaster Emergency Fund (DEF) to support wildfire response and recovery efforts. The High Park Fire is 100% contained as of May 23, 2022.

Governor Polis also issued an Executive Order in response to the Ute Pass Fire in La Plata County. The Governor’s action enables State agencies to coordinate fire suppression, response, consequence management, and recovery efforts, and makes funding available from the DEF to support wildfire response and recovery efforts. The Ute Pass Fire is 100% contained as of May 18, 2022.