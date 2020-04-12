Colorado Governor Polis Takes Action to Limit Spread of COVID-19 in Human Services Facilities

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Colorado Governor Polis signed an Executive Order today suspending certain regulatory statutes concerning juvenile justice, regional centers, and behavioral health to provide the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) with flexibility to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presence of COVID-19 in State facilities poses a risk to individuals and staff in those facilities, as well as the communities to which those individuals will return. This Executive Order enables CDHS to respond to the pandemic and undertake efforts to prevent or contain the spread of the virus.

Read the Executive Order here.