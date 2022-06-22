Colorado Governor Polis Commends President Biden

Governor Polis Commends President Biden for Action to Provide Relief at Pump & Save People Money

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis commended President Biden upon reports the President will urge Congress to provide real relief for people at the pump which would help save people money. Governor Polis has previously called for a suspension of the federal gas tax.

“Everything we do in our administration is focused on cutting costs and saving people money. We’ve provided property tax relief, eliminated sales tax from items and are putting money back in people’s pockets so we would love to see the Congress finally suspend the federal gas tax to save people money,” said Gov. Polis. “The price of gas is controlled on the international global commodities market which has been driven up by Putin’s war in Ukraine so I am glad the President is doing what is in his power to help save people money now. This should fly through Congress and I would dare anyone to oppose suspending a 22 cent gas tax for three months that will provide some immediate relief at the pump.”

Yesterday in another effort to help save people money, Gov. Polis announced that due to Colorado’s strong economy, Coloradans will be receiving nearly double what the state initially hoped, with $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers in the form of the Colorado cash back tax rebate. The Polis Administration remains committed to cutting costs and saving Coloradans money with over 100 ways to save Coloradans money including tax rebates of over $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers, saving families $4,300 per year with universal preschool, ending the sales tax on fertilizer, cutting the cost of a state parks pass to $29, reducing payroll taxes, delaying scheduled new fees on gas, and more.