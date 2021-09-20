Colorado Governor on Pfizer Vaccine for 5 to11year Olds

September 20, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Governor Polis Statement on Pfizer Announcement Regarding Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccine for 5-11-year-Olds

DENVER  CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis released a statement following reports that the Pfizer vaccine is effective and safe for children aged 5 – 11 years of age.

“Given that the country is currently experiencing a pandemic, the FDA should cancel their weekend plans and postpone other agenda items to meet immediately to review the data and if the vaccine is found effective and safe for children aged 5-11, as it already is for everyone aged 12 and above, the FDA should move forward right away with approval.  We want to end the pandemic now and there is no time to waste.”

