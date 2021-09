Colorado Flags Lowered to Honor Passing of Anthony Palato

DENVER CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis today ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in honor of South Metro Fire Rescue Firefighter Paramedic Anthony Palato, who passed away on September 15, 2021.

South Metro Fire Rescue will hold a full honors, line of duty death memorial service, and fire apparatus procession for Firefighter Paramedic Palato on Tuesday. The service begins at 11:00 am at Denver First Church, 3800 E Hampden Avenue, Englewood, CO 80113.