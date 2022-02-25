Colorado Continues Support for Survivors of the Marshall Fire

Polis Administration Continues Support for Survivors of the Marshall Fire Disaster: Benefit Concert with AEG, Community Foundation Boulder County

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis, in partnership with AEG and Community Foundation of Boulder County, is hosting a virtual benefit concert to support disaster survivors of the Marshall Fire. The pre-recorded concert will go live on February 28 at 7pm MT, when virtual concertgoers will be able to hear some of Colorado’s and the country’s most talented musical artists, with the cost of their ticket going directly to helping Marshall Fire survivors through the Community Foundation of Boulder County’s website.

“This virtual benefit concert captures the true spirit of Colorado – when our friends and neighbors face the difficult challenge of rebuilding after the Marshall Fire, we step up to provide real relief to those in need, and we celebrate the healing power of music performed by incredible Colorado artists. This is what Colorado is all about, and we hope you will join us for this incredible event,” said Governor Polis.

“Together with our amazing partners including Governor Polis, the Community Foundation of Boulder County, and the staff at AEG Denver, we will support countless Coloradans with the proceeds from this benefit concert. I am proud to be a part of the music community as we use the power of music to bring relief – both financial and emotional – to our community at this time,” said Chairman Emeritus of AEG Chuck Morris.

The virtual concert will feature top artists including Amos Lee, Ben Rector, Big Head Todd, Brittany Howard, Dave Matthews, Gregory Allan Isakov, Kitchen Dwellers, Lake Street Dive, Leftover Salmon, Lyle Lovett, Michael Franti, Mihali of Twiddle, Nathaniel Rateliff, Old Crow Medicine Show, Raquel Garcia, Rob Drabkin, Ryan Tedder, Sarah Jarosz, Steve Miller, String Cheese Incident, The California Honeydrops, The Motet, Trey Anastasio, Vinyl Kings, and Wynnona Judd with Cactus Moser.

The Marshall Fire, which broke out on December 30, 2021, destroyed over 1,000 homes and businesses, and is recorded as the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history. In the aftermath of the fire, the Polis-Primavera administration has collaborated closely with local, state, and federal agencies to provide much-needed relief for survivors navigating the process of filing insurance claims, accessing unemployment assistance, and applying for small business loans.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at https://marshallfirebenefit.veeps.com/.