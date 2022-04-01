Colorado – Auction of 22 Cannabis-Themed License Plates

Colorado to Launch Auction of 22 Cannabis-Themed License Plates to Benefit State’s Disability Funding Committee

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Today, Colorado launched an auction of the rights for 22 different official state license plate configurations with cannabis-themed phrases including 420, HASH, EDIBLE, THC, and CBD. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and will be used to fund grants for disability application assistance as well as new and innovative programs increasing quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities.

“For over a decade, Colorado has been a leader in the cannabis space, bringing bold, innovative and creative businesses to the state. This effort allows us to celebrate Colorado’s mile-high reputation and fund critical projects and programs in our disability community” said Governor Jared Polis.

The successful 2021 auction featured the iconic “TEGRIDY” license plate which was one of the highest to be bid on and Gov. Polis gave the creators of South Park a ceremonial “TEGRIDY” license plate during a celebration of the television show’s anniversary.

“Last year’s cannabis-themed license plate auction raised over $45,000, which supported Colorado’s disability community. This is a fantastic opportunity to provide grant funding to not-for-profit and for-profit organizations that serve people with disabilities. I’m thrilled to continue to support the efforts of the Colorado Disability Funding Committee,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera.

Individuals are bidding on the right to own the use of the configuration of letters and numbers on their Colorado license plate or have the ability to purchase a novelty plate and retain the exclusive rights to use the configuration on their Colorado license plate at a later date. The buyer also has the rights to resell the configuration through the Colorado Disability Funding Committee in the future. Individuals are responsible for paying all standard registration fees, a personalized plate production fee, and any additional fees for a designer background if they do not want the standard white and green license plate.

“The CDFC grant gave Family Voices CO the opportunity to create a pilot serving 12 children experiencing deaf blindness to access their community! This program is the first of its kind in CO, providing Intervener services, outside of the school day,” said 2021 grant recipient Family Voices CO director Christy Blakely.

The Governor reminds the public it is never a good idea to mix driving and cannabis. Cannabis impairs critical abilities needed to drive safely, which can result in a crash. A DUI can cost more than $13,500 and include jail time, loss of license and more.

Bidding is online and remains open until 4:20 p.m. Mountain Time on April 20, 2022. Graphics of the license plate configurations in this auction can be found in this folder.