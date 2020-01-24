ColerainTownship man Nicholas J. Veerkamp charged with sexually exploiting a minor while on probation for different sex crime

(STL.News) – A local registered sex offender has been charged federally with sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child pornography.

Nicholas J. Veerkamp, 28, of Colerain Township, was arrested yesterday and appeared in federal court today for allegedly taking explicit photographs of a child while she slept.

According to the criminal complaint and supporting affidavit, Colerain Township police received information in November 2019 alleging Veerkamp possessed sexually explicit photos of a known female minor on his laptop.

Further investigation of his computer revealed photographs depicting Veerkamp exposing and photographing a 9-year-old child from Indiana while she slept. A forensic examination of the photographs completed by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office – Regional Electronic Crimes Investigation unit indicates the images were created in October 2017.

At the time, Veerkamp was on local probation. He was charged in 2015 with unlawful sexual conduct with a child. He pleaded guilty in that local case to sexual imposition and was required to register as a sex offender. According to the complaint, Veerkamp did not register the address at which he was residing in Colerain Township.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

Sexually exploiting a minor is a federal crime punishable by 25 to 50 years in prison when a defendant has prior sexual crime convictions. Possessing child pornography carries a potential sentence of 10 to 20 years when a defendant has prior sexual crime convictions. Congress sets the minimum and maximum statutory sentence. Sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; Colerain Township Police Chief Mark C. Denney; and Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil announced the charges. Assistant United States Attorney Kyle J. Healey is representing the United States in this case.

A criminal complaint merely contains allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

