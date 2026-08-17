Cogent Communications Faces Securities Class Action

WASHINGTON, DC – August 17, 2026 (STL.News) Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) is facing a securities fraud class action alleging the telecommunications company misled investors about demand for its optical wavelength services, the quality of its reported order backlog, and its ability to meet financial targets.

The lawsuit, City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System v. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-02609, was filed July 23 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The named defendants include Cogent Communications, founder and CEO David Schaeffer, and CFO Thaddeus G. Weed, according to the federal docket.

The proposed class covers investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Cogent common stock between Feb. 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026, inclusive. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff have until Sept. 21, 2026 to file a motion with the court.

The case remains in its early stages. The allegations have not been proven, and the filing of a complaint does not constitute a finding that Cogent or its executives violated federal securities laws.

Cogent Lawsuit Focuses on Wavelength Business

At the center of the complaint is Cogent’s optical wavelength business and what the plaintiffs allege were misleading representations about the company’s backlog of wavelength orders.

According to allegations summarized by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, the complaint contends that a substantial portion of orders included in the company’s reported wavelength backlog were unlikely to become paid orders. It further alleges that some customers represented in the backlog were unable or unwilling to accept delivery even if Cogent could provision the wavelength service.

The plaintiffs allege that these circumstances meant Cogent overstated customer demand and that the company’s revenue and margin targets lacked a reasonable basis.

The complaint also challenges statements concerning Cogent’s ability to maintain its dividend policy and alleges undisclosed risks associated with Schaeffer’s pledging of Cogent shares. These claims are allegations by the plaintiff and will be subject to litigation, potential motions and, if the case proceeds, evidentiary review.

May 4 Stock Decline Plays Key Role

One of the most significant dates cited in the litigation is May 4, 2026.

According to the lawsuit’s allegations, Cogent disclosed additional wavelength underperformance and delays involving customer acceptance. Cogent shares subsequently declined $6.79, or approximately 29%, closing at $16.37 on May 4.

The lawsuit alleges that this decline followed disclosures that revealed information inconsistent with earlier representations concerning wavelength demand and the company’s backlog.

Investors should distinguish between those allegations and established facts. A stock-price decline following a corporate disclosure does not, by itself, establish securities fraud. Plaintiffs generally must demonstrate, among other elements, materially false or misleading statements or omissions, the required state of mind, investor losses and a causal connection between the alleged misconduct and those losses.

Cogent Reports Second-Quarter Results

Cogent has continued operating and reporting financial results while the litigation proceeds.

On Aug. 6, the company reported second-quarter 2026 service revenue of $235.6 million, compared with $239.2 million in the first quarter. On-net revenue, including wavelengths, increased 0.7% sequentially to $150.2 million and was 6.2% higher than in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $71.1 million, increasing 1.3% from the first quarter.

Cogent also completed the sale of 10 company-owned data centers during the quarter, generating net proceeds of approximately $224.2 million and recognizing a $130.7 million gain.

Wavelength customer connections reached 2,445 as of June 30, up 66.4% from a year earlier and 8% from March 31.

Those operating figures provide important context because the pending litigation concerns historical statements and alleged representations during the class period rather than a claim that Cogent has stopped growing its wavelength business.

CCOI Stock Remains Under Technical Pressure

Cogent shares have been highly volatile in 2026.

The stock reached a period high of $21.72 on May 27 before falling as low as $9 on Aug. 7. From late May through mid-August, the shares lost more than one-third of their value.

CCOI rebounded sharply on Friday, Aug. 14, rising approximately 7.5% intraday after previously closing at $10.35. Shares traded above $11 during the session.

From a technical perspective, however, the longer-term trend remains weak.

Current technical data puts Cogent’s 50-day moving average near $10.53 and its 200-day moving average near $12.05. With the shorter moving average below the 200-day average, the broader chart still reflects damage from the prolonged decline.

The stock has recently recovered above its 50-day average, which may indicate improving short-term momentum. But sustained trading above the 200-day moving average would more clearly indicate a longer-term trend change.

TradingView data shows CCOI remained down roughly 69% over the preceding year as of Aug. 17, underscoring the severity of the longer-term decline despite the recent rebound.

For investors, the combination of depressed share prices, recent volatility, operating uncertainty and pending securities litigation means CCOI remains a stock with elevated risk.

Other Law Firms Reviewing the Cogent Case

Numerous shareholder-rights firms are advertising the case or seeking to speak with Cogent investors. Investors are not required to use the firm that issued a particular notice and may select counsel of their choice.

Firms publicly involved in promoting, reviewing, or soliciting investors concerning the Cogent litigation include:

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP — The firm says it filed the securities fraud class action and maintains a dedicated Cogent case page.

— The firm says it filed the securities fraud class action and maintains a dedicated Cogent case page. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP — Issued the Aug. 17 investor notice and states specifically that it did not file the complaint.

— Issued the Aug. 17 investor notice and states specifically that it did not file the complaint. Levi & Korsinsky LLP — Has issued notices concerning the Sept. 21 lead plaintiff deadline.

— Has issued notices concerning the Sept. 21 lead plaintiff deadline. Faruqi & Faruqi LLP — Is seeking investors who acquired Cogent securities during the class period.

— Is seeking investors who acquired Cogent securities during the class period. Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP — Is alerting CCOI investors about the pending securities action.

— Is alerting CCOI investors about the pending securities action. Rosen Law Firm — Has published notices reminding investors about the class period and lead plaintiff deadline.

— Has published notices reminding investors about the class period and lead plaintiff deadline. Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP — Maintains a Cogent class action alert and is informing investors about the Sept. 21 deadline.

— Maintains a Cogent class action alert and is informing investors about the Sept. 21 deadline. Kahn Swick & Foti LLC — Issued an investor notice about the case and the approximately 29% May 4 decline.

— Issued an investor notice about the case and the approximately 29% May 4 decline. Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP — Has issued notices regarding the Cogent securities fraud lawsuit.

— Has issued notices regarding the Cogent securities fraud lawsuit. DJS Law Group — Issued an Aug. 17 notice concerning Cogent and the pending securities litigation.

The presence of multiple law firms does not mean that multiple separate class actions necessarily exist. Firms frequently issue notices seeking potential clients after a securities case has been filed.

What the Sept. 21 Deadline Means

The Sept. 21 deadline applies to investors who want to ask the court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

The lead plaintiff generally represents the proposed class and works with court-approved counsel to direct the litigation. Under the federal securities class-action process, the investor or group with the largest financial interest that otherwise satisfies the legal requirements is often considered for appointment.

Investors do not generally have to become lead plaintiff to remain members of the proposed class or potentially participate in a future recovery.

The litigation will now proceed through the federal court system, where Cogent and the individual defendants will have opportunities to respond to the allegations. Motions to dismiss and other procedural steps could determine whether some or all of the claims ultimately move forward.

For CCOI shareholders, the case adds another element of uncertainty to a stock that has already experienced substantial volatility during 2026.

Investor Notice: This article is provided for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, investment, or financial advice. Allegations contained in a civil complaint are allegations only and have not been proven in court. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and the individual defendants are presumed not liable unless liability is established through the judicial process. Investors considering legal action should consult qualified legal counsel, and investment decisions should be based on individual circumstances and independent research.