Public Companies Should Make Investor Risks Easier to Find

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 29, 2026 (STL.News) Public companies devote substantial resources to communicating with shareholders. Earnings results, investor conferences, new partnerships, product launches and corporate achievements routinely receive prominent placement on investor-relations websites.

But what happens when the news represents a potential risk rather than an accomplishment?

A review by STL.News suggests an important corporate governance and investor-transparency question: Should publicly traded companies voluntarily give verified, pending litigation the same visibility they give favorable corporate developments?

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) provides a timely example.

A proposed securities class action, Johnson v. GoDaddy Inc. et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-07144, was filed August 21, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The complaint alleges securities law violations by GoDaddy and certain executives related to statements about the company’s promotional pricing and business performance. The allegations have not been proven, and the filing of a lawsuit does not establish wrongdoing or liability.

Yet as of August 29, STL.News did not find an announcement concerning the lawsuit among the recent news releases displayed on GoDaddy’s investor-relations website.

That does not necessarily represent a violation of federal securities law. It does, however, illustrate a larger question about what meaningful shareholder transparency should look like.

Public Companies – Transparency should include risks as well as achievements

Public companies, such as GoDaddy, provide shareholders with extensive information about the company on their investor-relations website.

Recent announcements include quarterly financial results, technology developments, and executive appearances at investment conferences.

On August 26 — five days after the securities class action was filed — GoDaddy announced that executives would participate in Citi’s Global TMT Conference and Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Publishing those announcements is not improper. Keeping investors informed about management presentations, financial performance and business developments is an important function of investor relations.

But shareholder communication arguably becomes more valuable when companies make potentially negative developments equally easy to locate.

Public Companies: Once a company has verified that litigation has been filed and that it is a defendant, publishing a straightforward notice on its investor-relations website could be a corporate governance best practice—particularly when the litigation concerns securities or allegations involving previous statements to investors.

Such disclosure would not require the company to concede that the allegations have merit.

A notice could simply identify the case, court and filing date; state that the company disputes the allegations when appropriate; provide the company’s position if one has been established; and direct shareholders to subsequent SEC filings for additional information.

Transparency is not an admission of liability.

SEC requirements establish a floor, not necessarily a ceiling for public companies

Federal securities regulations already recognize the importance of litigation information.

Item 103 of Regulation S-K requires companies to briefly describe material pending legal proceedings, other than ordinary routine litigation incidental to the business. Required information can include the court or agency, date proceedings began, principal parties, factual basis alleged, and relief sought.

The key legal standard is materiality.

Not every complaint filed against a large corporation will necessarily be material, and not every lawsuit requires an immediate standalone press release.

That distinction is important.

STL.News is not suggesting that GoDaddy or other publicly traded companies are violating securities law merely because a newly filed lawsuit does not appear as a separate announcement on an investor-relations website.

Instead, the issue is whether compliance with minimum disclosure requirements should be the endpoint of shareholder communications or merely the starting point.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has repeatedly emphasized the importance of providing investors with material information necessary to make informed investment decisions.

A company committed to maximum shareholder transparency could go beyond simply meeting the minimum disclosure timetable.

Once significant litigation is verified, posting a short notice on the investor-relations website would let shareholders learn about the proceeding directly from the company rather than discovering it through advertisements from plaintiffs’ law firms, financial news reports, or third-party websites.

Public Companies, such as GoDaddy, illustrate a much broader corporate issue

This issue is not unique to GoDaddy.

The company is being used here because the timing provides a current example of the broader question.

GoDaddy’s investor-relations news page currently displays an August 26 announcement concerning upcoming investor conferences, an August 4 conference announcement, its July 30 second-quarter financial results, and other company developments.

The Johnson securities complaint was filed August 21.

As of STL.News’ August 29 review, a separate company announcement concerning that litigation was not visible among GoDaddy’s recent investor-relations news releases.

Importantly, GoDaddy filed its latest Form 10-Q on July 31 — before the lawsuit was filed. The absence of the August litigation from that quarterly report therefore should not be portrayed as a failure to disclose a lawsuit that did not yet exist.

What happens in GoDaddy’s subsequent reporting will matter more.

If the company determines the proceeding is material, applicable SEC disclosure requirements become relevant. Investors can watch future SEC filings to see how GoDaddy addresses the matter.

The larger corporate-governance question remains regardless of the ultimate outcome of the case.

Should shareholders have to search federal court records or plaintiffs’ law-firm announcements to discover that their company has become a defendant in significant securities litigation?

We believe public companies should consider a higher transparency standard.

When verified litigation could reasonably matter to investors, companies should consider acknowledging it promptly through the same investor-relations channels they use to announce developments they want shareholders to see.

That approach would let the corporation provide context, caution shareholders that allegations remain unproven, and explain its position, rather than leaving investors to rely primarily on statements issued by opposing attorneys.

Investor relations should provide shareholders with a balanced picture of a company — its accomplishments, opportunities, challenges and significant risks.

GoDaddy provides a current example, but the principle applies throughout the public markets.

Corporate transparency matters most when investors receive important information, whether favorable or unfavorable to the company.

Check the status of Federal cases online.

Disclaimer: Public Companies – This article is news analysis and commentary for informational purposes and does not constitute legal or investment advice. The allegations against GoDaddy and its executives are allegations contained in civil litigation and have not been proven. Filing a lawsuit does not establish liability or wrongdoing.