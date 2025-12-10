Ad imageAd image
5 Ways to Keep Pets Comfortable and Stress-Free While You’re Away
5 Ways to Keep Pets Comfortable and Stress-Free While You’re Away

5 Ways to Keep Pets Comfortable and Stress-Free While You’re Away

(STL.News) Being away from a pet — whether for a weekend or a more extended trip — can be stressful. Pets are family, and it’s natural to want reassurance that they will be cared for with kindness, consistency, and attention. The goal of quality pet care is simple: make sure pets feel safe, relaxed, and supported in your absence.

Consistent routines that feel familiarAttention tailored to each pet’s personalityEnrichment and exercise to keep pets happyRegular updates for peace of mindA safe, clean, and calm environmentTravel confidently

Below are five key practices that help pets stay calm, happy, and well cared for in dog and cat boarding while their owners are away.

Consistent routines that feel familiar

Pets thrive on predictability. Sudden changes in meals, walks, or sleep arrangements can cause stress, so keeping familiar routines is essential. This includes:

  • Regular feeding times and preferred foods

  • Medication schedules, if applicable

  • Usual walk frequency or play patterns

  • Preferred sleeping arrangements or comfort items

Maintaining the same daily rhythm helps pets feel secure and quickly adjust to temporary care.

Attention tailored to each pet’s personality

Every pet is unique. Some enjoy active play and lots of affection, while others prefer quiet companionship. Individualised care may include:

  • One-on-one interaction and focused bonding time

  • Affection, such as petting or brushing, is welcomed

  • Engaging play (fetch, puzzle toys, interactive wands, etc.)

  • Calm companionship for pets who enjoy someone nearby

The goal is to meet each pet’s emotional needs so they feel seen, supported, and never lonely.

Enrichment and exercise to keep pets happy

Activity and mental stimulation are just as important as comfort. Enrichment can involve:

  • Walks or outdoor play (for dogs)

  • Climbing or interactive toys (for cats)

  • Games that reduce boredom and promote confidence

  • Opportunities to explore safe, supervised spaces

Exercise and enrichment help reduce anxiety, prevent destructive behaviors, and improve overall well-being.

Regular updates for peace of mind

Being away from a pet can cause worry, so communication helps everyone feel at ease. Updates may include:

  • Daily check-ins or summaries

  • Photos or short videos

  • Alerts if routines or behaviors change

Clear communication reassures owners that their pets are comfortable and doing well.

A safe, clean, and calm environment

A secure and hygienic environment supports pet health and comfort. Best practices include:

  • Clean bedding and fresh water

  • Sanitized bowls, litter trays, and play areas

  • Secure spaces free of hazards

  • Observation for any signs of stress or illness

If special care or medication is needed, it should be handled with accuracy and respect for the pet’s routine.

Travel confidently

With consistency, interaction, enrichment, and clear communication, pets can remain relaxed and content during time away from home. Thoughtful care ensures that when you return, you’re greeted by a happy, well-rested, and stress-free companion.

