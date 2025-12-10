5 Ways to Keep Pets Comfortable and Stress-Free While You’re Away

(STL.News) Being away from a pet — whether for a weekend or a more extended trip — can be stressful. Pets are family, and it’s natural to want reassurance that they will be cared for with kindness, consistency, and attention. The goal of quality pet care is simple: make sure pets feel safe, relaxed, and supported in your absence.

Below are five key practices that help pets stay calm, happy, and well cared for in dog and cat boarding while their owners are away.

Consistent routines that feel familiar

Pets thrive on predictability. Sudden changes in meals, walks, or sleep arrangements can cause stress, so keeping familiar routines is essential. This includes:

Regular feeding times and preferred foods

Medication schedules, if applicable

Usual walk frequency or play patterns

Preferred sleeping arrangements or comfort items

Maintaining the same daily rhythm helps pets feel secure and quickly adjust to temporary care.

Attention tailored to each pet’s personality

Every pet is unique. Some enjoy active play and lots of affection, while others prefer quiet companionship. Individualised care may include:

One-on-one interaction and focused bonding time

Affection, such as petting or brushing, is welcomed

Engaging play (fetch, puzzle toys, interactive wands, etc.)

Calm companionship for pets who enjoy someone nearby

The goal is to meet each pet’s emotional needs so they feel seen, supported, and never lonely.

Enrichment and exercise to keep pets happy

Activity and mental stimulation are just as important as comfort. Enrichment can involve:

Walks or outdoor play (for dogs)

Climbing or interactive toys (for cats)

Games that reduce boredom and promote confidence

Opportunities to explore safe, supervised spaces

Exercise and enrichment help reduce anxiety, prevent destructive behaviors, and improve overall well-being.

Being away from a pet can cause worry, so communication helps everyone feel at ease. Updates may include:

Daily check-ins or summaries

Photos or short videos

Alerts if routines or behaviors change

Clear communication reassures owners that their pets are comfortable and doing well.

A safe, clean, and calm environment

A secure and hygienic environment supports pet health and comfort. Best practices include:

Clean bedding and fresh water

Sanitized bowls, litter trays, and play areas

Secure spaces free of hazards

Observation for any signs of stress or illness

If special care or medication is needed, it should be handled with accuracy and respect for the pet’s routine.

Travel confidently

With consistency, interaction, enrichment, and clear communication, pets can remain relaxed and content during time away from home. Thoughtful care ensures that when you return, you’re greeted by a happy, well-rested, and stress-free companion.