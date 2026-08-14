Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP: Law Firm Profile

RADNOR, PA – August 14, 2026 (STL.News) Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP (KTMC) is a U.S. plaintiffs’ litigation firm with a prominent practice representing investors in securities fraud class actions, shareholder litigation, and other complex cases involving publicly traded companies.

Commonly known as Kessler Topaz or KTMC, the firm is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, and maintains a second office in San Francisco.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP regularly appears in securities litigation involving major U.S. corporations. Its work ranges from investigating potential securities violations and filing class-action complaints to representing institutional investors and serving as court-approved counsel in major shareholder cases.

Independent rankings place Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP among the country’s leading plaintiff-side securities firms. Chambers USA’s 2026 guide ranks the firm Band 1 nationwide for mainly-plaintiff securities litigation, describing it as particularly well known for representing institutional investors in shareholder class actions and individual opt-out litigation.

Independent securities settlement data also associates Kessler Topaz with nearly $10 billion in recoveries among the 100 largest U.S. securities class-action settlements, including major cases involving Tyco International, Bank of America, Lehman Brothers, Wachovia and Countrywide Financial.

What is Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP?

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP specializes in complex plaintiffs’ litigation, particularly cases pursued on a contingent-fee basis.

Its major practice areas include securities fraud, shareholder litigation, corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions, antitrust, consumer protection and other complex litigation.

Legal 500 describes the firm as having a longstanding reputation in securities fraud litigation and representing institutional investors in shareholder claims and securities class actions.

The firm’s work is not limited to U.S. investors. Kessler Topaz has developed an international securities practice and has represented investors in litigation and recovery efforts outside the United States.

According to information supplied by KTMC to Chambers, the firm represents more than 400 institutional investors managing approximately $8 trillion in assets.

Those figures are representations prepared by the firm rather than independently calculated, but they illustrate the institutional-investor focus that differentiates much of KTMC’s securities practice.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP offices

Unlike some national securities firms that maintain numerous offices around the country, Kessler Topaz currently lists two U.S. offices.

The firm’s official website identifies the following locations:

Pennsylvania headquarters

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

Telephone: 610-667-7706

California office

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP

One Sansome Street

Suite 1850

San Francisco, CA 94104

Telephone: 415-400-3000

The firm also publishes a toll-free number, 844-887-9500, for general inquiries and people seeking information about new or existing cases.

Its two-office structure contrasts with the substantially larger geographic footprint maintained by some competing plaintiffs’ firms, although KTMC handles litigation in federal and state courts throughout the United States and participates in international investor matters.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP – Securities fraud litigation is a major KTMC practice

Securities fraud litigation represents one of Kessler Topaz’s most visible practice areas.

These cases commonly arise after investors suffer losses following a significant corporate disclosure. Allegations can involve financial reporting, accounting practices, undisclosed business conditions, regulatory issues, product problems, corporate governance, or statements made by company executives.

A falling stock price, however, does not establish securities fraud.

Plaintiffs pursuing federal securities claims generally must establish the elements required by the applicable securities laws, while defendants have opportunities to challenge the allegations through motions to dismiss, discovery, summary judgment, trial and appeals.

Kessler Topaz represents investors on the plaintiff side of these disputes.

The firm’s current securities matters include cases involving companies such as Apple, ASML Holding, Boeing, Catalent, Coinbase Global and CytoDyn, according to KTMC’s current-case listings.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP – Tyco case produced $3.2 billion settlement

One of the largest securities recoveries associated with Kessler Topaz involved Tyco International Ltd.

The litigation followed the corporate and accounting scandal that engulfed Tyco and led to extensive securities claims by investors.

The case ultimately produced approximately $3.2 billion in settlement recoveries.

Importantly, that figure is not simply a promotional number from Kessler Topaz.

The ISS Securities Class Action Services ranking of the 100 largest U.S. securities class-action settlements identifies Kessler Topaz with the Tyco litigation and lists the recovery at approximately $3.2 billion.

That places Tyco among the largest securities class-action settlements in U.S. history.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP – Bank of America litigation reached $2.425 billion

Kessler Topaz is also associated with the massive securities litigation involving Bank of America Corp.

The case arose from Bank of America’s acquisition of Merrill Lynch during the 2008 financial crisis and allegations concerning disclosures made to shareholders.

The litigation ultimately resulted in a $2.425 billion settlement.

ISS Securities Class Action Services ranks the Bank of America case among the largest securities settlements in U.S. history and identifies Kessler Topaz with the litigation.

The Bank of America and Tyco cases alone account for more than $5.6 billion in securities recoveries associated with the firm’s work.

Other major Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP securities recoveries

Independent settlement rankings associate KTMC with numerous additional large securities class-action recoveries.

Among the firm’s cases appearing in the ISS list of the largest U.S. securities settlements are:

Lehman Brothers Holdings — approximately $735.2 million

Wachovia preferred securities and bonds — $627 million

IPO Securities Litigation — approximately $586 million

Countrywide Financial — $500 million

Kraft Heinz — $450 million

General Electric — $362.5 million

Tenet Healthcare — $281.5 million

BNY Mellon — $280 million

Allergan — $250 million

ISS data attributes approximately $9.9 billion across cases involving Kessler Topaz appearing among its 100 largest U.S. securities class-action settlements.

Those results represent historical cases and do not guarantee any result in current or future litigation.

Recent KTMC cases add substantial recoveries

Kessler Topaz has continued reporting significant litigation results during 2025 and 2026.

The firm’s recent case materials identify settlements involving Celgene, Catalent, Rivian Automotive, Wells Fargo, General Electric and Mylan, among others.

In 2026, KTMC announced the court’s approval of a $250 million settlement involving Rivian Automotive’s initial public offering and an $85 million settlement with Wells Fargo.

The firm also reported a $239 million recovery for Celgene investors and a $78 million recovery involving Catalent shareholders.

Another particularly significant matter involves Goldman Sachs and the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

In May 2026, Kessler Topaz sought preliminary approval of a $500 million proposed settlement in Sjunde AP-Fonden v. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., litigation arising from Goldman Sachs’ role in the 1MDB corruption scandal. Because settlement approval is a judicial process, a proposed settlement should be distinguished from money that has already been distributed to class members.

KTMC’s practice extends beyond securities cases

Although securities litigation is central to the firm’s public profile, Kessler Topaz handles several other forms of complex litigation.

Its work includes shareholder derivative actions, corporate governance disputes, merger and acquisition litigation, antitrust matters, consumer cases, and whistleblower litigation.

Legal 500 also ranks Kessler Topaz in plaintiff-side M&A litigation and identifies attorneys Daniel Albert, Lee Rudy and Eric Zagar among lawyers leading aspects of that practice.

The firm’s shareholder practice can therefore involve considerably more than claims that a company’s stock price declined because of allegedly misleading statements.

KTMC attorneys may challenge merger terms, alleged breaches of fiduciary duty, corporate transactions and conduct by directors or controlling shareholders.

Institutional investors play an important role

One characteristic of Kessler Topaz’s securities practice is its emphasis on institutional investors.

These clients can include pension funds, investment funds, and other organizations managing substantial pools of assets.

Institutional investors became particularly important in federal securities class actions following enactment of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or PSLRA.

Under the PSLRA framework, courts generally select a lead plaintiff from eligible investors seeking the position, with the statutory process placing significant emphasis on financial interest and adequacy.

The lead plaintiff then selects counsel, subject to court approval.

Consequently, a firm’s relationship with institutional investors can be important when major securities cases are organized.

Chambers specifically identifies KTMC’s representation of institutional investors as a notable strength of its securities practice.

What does it mean when Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP files a lawsuit?

Investors frequently encounter KTMC through press releases announcing new securities cases.

When Kessler Topaz states that it filed a class action, that has a specific meaning: attorneys representing a plaintiff have submitted an actual complaint to a court.

Court filings provide direct evidence of that role.

For example, a 2022 securities class-action complaint filed in federal court identifies Kessler Topaz attorneys from both its San Francisco and Radnor offices as counsel for the plaintiff.

An actual complaint is substantially different from a law firm announcing that it is investigating a company.

An investigation is not a lawsuit

Like other plaintiffs’ securities firms, Kessler Topaz also conducts investigations into potential shareholder claims.

An investigation generally means attorneys are evaluating facts and determining whether potential legal claims may exist.

KTMC may seek information from investors while conducting that evaluation.

For example, the firm has published investigation notices concerning corporate mergers and potential fiduciary-duty claims. Those notices explicitly describe the matters as investigations of potential actions.

An investigation does not establish that securities laws were violated.

It does not establish that corporate executives committed wrongdoing.

And it does not necessarily mean that Kessler Topaz or anyone else will ultimately file a lawsuit.

That distinction is particularly important for investors reading law-firm announcements online.

Investor alert does not necessarily mean KTMC filed the case

Another distinction concerns investor notices about existing lawsuits.

Multiple law firms may publish announcements about the same securities class action.

Consequently, seeing the Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP name in an investor alert does not, by itself, establish that KTMC filed the original complaint.

The firm might instead be investigating related claims, seeking an investor interested in pursuing lead-plaintiff status, or informing shareholders about an existing lead-plaintiff deadline.

STL.News therefore distinguishes among law firms that:

conduct an investigation;

announce an existing lawsuit;

file the original complaint;

file a subsequent or competing complaint;

represent a proposed lead plaintiff;

receive appointment as lead or co-lead counsel; or

participate in obtaining a settlement or judgment.

Those are different roles, and accurately identifying them can provide investors with a much clearer picture of who is actually responsible for prosecuting a particular securities case.

Court appointment matters

Lead counsel in a securities class action isn’t determined simply by which law firm publishes the most investor notices.

Federal courts play an important role in the process.

Once a lead plaintiff is selected, the plaintiff’s choice of counsel remains subject to judicial approval.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP has received court-approved counsel roles in major litigation.

For example, the court-issued notice concerning the Wells Fargo securities action identifies Kessler Topaz as counsel and directs investor inquiries concerning the settlement to the firm’s Radnor office.

That type of court documentation provides considerably stronger evidence of a firm’s role than a promotional investor alert alone.

Why Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP frequently appears in securities news

KTMC’s longstanding securities practice means its name regularly appears following significant developments involving publicly traded companies.

The firm may begin investigating potential claims after an earnings announcement, an accounting disclosure, a regulatory development, a corporate transaction, or a sharp stock price decline.

It may subsequently file litigation or participate in an existing case.

Investors should therefore look beyond the headline of an investor notice and determine precisely what stage a matter has reached.

Questions worth asking include:

Has an actual complaint been filed?

Which firm filed it?

Who is the named plaintiff?

Has the court selected a lead plaintiff?

Has Kessler Topaz been appointed lead counsel?

Has a judge ruled on the merits?

Is a settlement merely proposed, preliminarily approved, or finally approved?

Those distinctions can materially change the meaning of a securities-law announcement.

Independent recognition of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP

Kessler Topaz receives substantial recognition from organizations covering the legal industry.

Chambers USA ranks the firm Band 1 for mainly-plaintiff securities litigation nationwide in its 2026 guide. Chambers says the firm has been ranked in the category for 12 years and identifies Darren Check as a key contact.

Legal 500 likewise places KTMC in its plaintiff-side securities litigation rankings and highlights the firm’s securities fraud work from both its Radnor and San Francisco offices.

Independent rankings do not guarantee the quality or outcome of representation in any individual case, but they provide additional context beyond the firm’s own marketing materials.

What investors should know about KTMC?

Investors encountering Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP in connection with a securities case should determine exactly what role the firm is playing.

A notice that Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP is investigating a company is fundamentally different from a court record showing that the firm filed a complaint.

Likewise, filing a complaint is different from receiving a judicial appointment as lead counsel, and a proposed settlement is different from a finally approved settlement.

Securities litigation can also take years to resolve.

Complaints may be dismissed. Plaintiffs may prevail. Defendants may prevail. Cases may settle before trial, and settlements can be rejected or modified by courts.

No historical recovery obtained by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP—or any other plaintiffs’ law firm—guarantees a recovery in another case.

About this STL.News law firm profile – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP

This profile is part of STL.News’ independent coverage of securities litigation and the law firms participating in investor class actions.

This article is independent editorial content and is not sponsored by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP.

The firm has not paid STL.News for inclusion or favorable treatment.

Information in this profile was compiled from the firm’s official records and case materials, federal court-related documents, independent securities settlement data, and established legal-industry publications.

Where figures or descriptions originate with Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP itself, they are identified as firm representations rather than independent findings.

STL.News law-firm profiles are intended to provide readers with additional background about the firms appearing in securities litigation and, particularly, to distinguish between investigations, investor notices, filed lawsuits, lead-plaintiff representation and court-approved lead counsel.

Editorial Notice: STL.News does not endorse or recommend Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP or any other law firm appearing in its news coverage. This profile is provided solely for news and informational purposes and does not constitute legal, investment, or financial advice. Historical settlements, verdicts and other litigation results do not guarantee future outcomes.