Clovis, NM Man, Daniel Jimenez Sentenced to 3 Years in Federal Prison

Man from Clovis, New Mexico, Daniel Jimenez Sentenced to 3 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Sawed-Off Shotgun to Undercover Police Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (STL.News) Daniel Jimenez, 32, of Clovis, New Mexico, was sentenced in federal court in Albuquerque on May 6 to three years in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Jimenez pleaded guilty to these offenses on Jan. 31. According to public court records, Jimenez committed these offenses on Jan. 17, 2018, by possessing and selling a sawed-off shotgun to an undercover police officer posing as a customer in a transaction arranged over Facebook. Jimenez violated federal law by possessing the sawed-off shotgun, which had a barrel shorter than 18 inches and an overall length shorter than 26 inches, without proper federal registration. Jimenez also violated federal law by possessing the shotgun after a previous misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence.

Jimenez must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Clovis Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S Attorneys Paul J. Mysliwiec and Jaymie L. Royal prosecuted this case.