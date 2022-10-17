Close to 60,000 BTC Erased From Bitcoin Treasuries in 9 Months, 4 Entities Hold More Than 100K BTC

During the last two years, a number of public and private companies, exchange-traded products (ETPs), and countries have added bitcoin to their balance sheet. However, during the last nine months of 2022, the number of bitcoin stored in these types of treasuries dropped by 57,481 bitcoin, worth around $1.1 billion using today’s exchange rates.

On October 17, 2022, 65 companies, ETPs, and countries hold bitcoin (BTC) on their balance sheet. The data stems from the bitcoin treasuries list, which aggregates the current bitcoin holdings in publicly traded and private companies, ETPs, and countries.

At the time of writing and as of September 8, 2022, the bitcoin treasuries list indicates that roughly 65 of the aforementioned types of entities own approximately 1,443,925 BTC or 6.876% of the 21 million capped supply. While the balance is a large sum, 57,481 BTC worth $1.1 billion has been erased from the bitcoin treasuries list since the start of 2022.

The 1.44 million BTC in treasuries today is worth roughly $27.76 billion using current spot market values. Data saved via archive.org shows that when 2022 started, the 65 publicly traded and private companies, ETPs, and countries held 1,501,406 BTC.

At the time, the 1.501 million BTC was worth $63.25 billion using exchange rates on January 2, 2022. The largest change during the last nine months was Tesla’s balance sheet, which saw 32,177 BTC removed from the firm’s treasury.

Tesla once had 42,902 BTC and today, the firm’s treasury holds 10,725 BTC. The 32,177 BTC represents 55.98% of the 57,481 BTC erased from the bitcoin treasuries list since the start of the year.

4 out of 65 Entities Hold More Than 100,000 Bitcoin

While firms like Tesla unloaded BTC, the list also shows a few companies increasing their stash. For instance, Microstrategy had 124,391 BTC on January 2, 2022, and today, the company holds approximately 130,000 BTC.

Microstrategy’s cache grew by 4.51% since the start of the year. Tesla’s balance sheet, on the other hand, saw a decrease of around 75% of its bitcoin holdings.

The largest treasury holder on the bitcoin treasuries list is the ETP managed by Grayscale Investments. Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS: GBTC) holds 643,572 BTC according to the bitcoin treasuries list, which equates to $12.37 billion in USD value using today’s exchange rates.

Out of the 21 million supply, the BTC held by GBTC represents 3.065% and GBTC’s cache further equates to 44.57% of the 1.44 million BTC in treasuries today. Out of all 60 entities that hold BTC on their balance sheets, only four entities hold more than 100,000 BTC.

The four organizations holding more than 100K BTC include Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (643K), Microstrategy (130K), Mt Gox (141K), and Block.one (140K). These four entities alone command 1,054,000 BTC of the 1.44 million BTC held by 65 entities.

Despite erasing 57,481 BTC since January 2, the list has grown since July 17, 2022 as the number of BTC held by treasuries was around 1,325,396 BTC. With 1.44 million held today, roughly 120,000 bitcoins were added to balance sheets since July 17.

Statistics for the current bitcoin treasuries list mentioned in this article are derived from the web portal buybitcoinworldwide.com, and archive.org metrics saved on January 2, 2022, from the same website.

