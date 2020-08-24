Clinton MO, Show Me Cash Jackpot Ticket Claimed by Jack McClure & April Bernard

Clinton, MO (STL.News) One of two jackpot winning tickets from the Missouri Lottery’s Aug. 9 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Casey’s General Store, 1100 S. 2nd St., in Clinton. The $418,000 jackpot was split equally between the two winning tickets, making each ticket worth $209,000. The prize from the Clinton ticket was claimed by Jack McClure of Deepwater and April Bernard of Harrisonville.

The second jackpot ticket from the Aug. 9 drawing was sold in Wright City. The winning numbers that night were: 5, 24, 29, 30, and 37.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is an estimated $110,000.

