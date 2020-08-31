Clay County Man Joshua Noah Sams Charged With Armed Robbery Of Gas Station

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces the return of an indictment charging Joshua Noah Sams (20, Orange Park) with interference of interstate commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a robbery. If convicted, Sams faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the robbery offense and a 7-year minimum mandatory penalty, up to life imprisonment, for the firearm offense. The indictment also notifies Sams that the United States intends to forfeit the alleged proceeds of the robbery.

According to the indictment, on November 12, 2019, Sams robbed a 76 Gas station at gunpoint, obtaining cash from the employee on duty. Sams is currently in federal custody in the Northern District of Florida on unrelated robbery and firearm charges.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Frein.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

