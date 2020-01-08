Clarksville Man Elique Camacho Who Shot At Police Officers Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearms Charge

(STL.News) – Elique Camacho, 22, of Clarksville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty yesterday in U.S. District Court to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of domestic violence, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Camacho was indicted in July 2018, after an incident on June 24, 2018, where Clarksville police officers were called to the scene of a domestic assault and upon arrival, Camacho was attempting to leave the scene. As officers approached his vehicle, Camacho drove toward them and struck one of the officers with his vehicle and fled. As Clarksville officers pursued Camacho, he fired several rounds at the officers from his vehicle. One of the officers subsequently rammed and disabled Camacho’s vehicle, after which, he fled on foot and hid in a wooded area overnight, before being arrested the following day at a friend’s house. At the time of his arrest, Camacho was in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Camacho had previously been convicted of domestic assault in January 2017 and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The plea agreement calls for Camacho to receive a sentence of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 18, 2020.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Clarksville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke Schiferle is prosecuting the case.

