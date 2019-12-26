City of St. Louis to Offer Free Recycling for Christmas Trees

Beginning Thursday, December 26, residents can drop off bare trees at three City parks

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) After the glow of Christmas is over and the decorations have been taken down, City residents can take their bare trees to one of three City parks to be recycled for free.

Trees can be dropped off at the following locations:

Forest Park : the lower Muny Opera parking lot

: the lower parking lot O’Fallon Park : picnic grounds #4 near West Florissant Ave. and Holly Avenue

: picnic grounds #4 near West Florissant Ave. and Holly Avenue Carondelet Park: between the maintenance yard gate and the recycling containers near Grand Blvd. and Holly Hills Avenue

Trees will be accepted at these sites between Thursday, December 26, 2019 and Sunday, January 12, 2020. The trees will be ground into mulch that will be free and made available at the same sites. Fake or plastic trees will NOT be accepted.

Trees must be free of ALL decorations. Please remove the ornaments, tinsel, lights, and the tree stand. Do NOT put the tree in a plastic bag or cover it. Wreaths and pine roping are NOT accepted.

The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has chosen locations in the north, south and central areas of the City to ensure the recycling sites are as convenient as possible.

City residents should NOT place Christmas trees in alley dumpsters or recycling containers.

However, the Refuse Division will collect them as part of its regular monthly bulk pickup program.

Missouri Department of Conservation to recycle trees as well.