City of St Louis MO Announced Additional Cases of COVID-19

Three presumptive positive cases brings City of St. Louis total to five

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The City of St. Louis Department of Health received notifications of three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of St. Louis, Thursday, March 19, 2020. These latest additions bring the total number of confirmed or presumptive positive cases to five.

Staff members from the City of St. Louis Department of Health are working with those persons who came in close contact with all five of these cases, to monitor and limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

“It’s crucial residents in the City of St. Louis continue to socially distance themselves from others, and stay home if they are ill,” says Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of health for the City of St. Louis. Anyone who exhibits a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or similar respiratory symptoms should contact their primary care provider to discuss their condition and the recommended next steps. If someone does not have a primary care provider, the City of St. Louis Department of Health encourages them to contact one of the federally qualified health centers in the City. It is important a person calls first to allow for a conversation about the symptoms in the event extra precautions must be made for the visit.