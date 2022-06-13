Christopher Crittendon Sentenced for Armed Bank Robbery

Milwaukee Man, Christopher Crittendon Sentenced to 124 Months in Federal Prison for Armed Bank Robbery

(STL.News) Richard G. Frohling, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on June 7, 2022, Christopher Crittendon (age:33) of Milwaukee Wisconsin, was sentenced to a 124-month term of imprisonment for armed bank robbery. That term of imprisonment will be followed by an additional 36 months of supervised release. Crittendon had been convicted by a jury of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The evidence presented at trial established that in 2016, Crittendon and a second man, Montrell Howard, committed a takeover-style armed robbery of a North Shore Bank in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Crittendon held a loaded gun to a bank teller’s head, and the men stole over $11,000 from the bank. Law enforcement was able to recover most of those funds.

“For his own gain, Mr. Crittendon entered a bank, jumped a counter, and brandished a firearm,” said U.S. Attorney Frohling. “His actions placed the well-being of bank employees and customers at risk and resulted in trauma to the victim tellers. I commend the outstanding collaboration between the FBI, the Wauwatosa Police Department, and all others involved in seeking to hold Mr. Crittendon accountable for his actions.”

“The FBI has been catching bank robbers for over a century, and we bring that extensive experience to every violation of federal law we investigate,” stated FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle. “If a bank in Wisconsin is robbed, the FBI, our law enforcement partners, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will spare no resource to bring those responsible to justice.”

Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis extends thanks to all our law enforcement partners for their hard work and persistence in resolving this case; “This case highlights the importance of our partnerships with local, state and federal government and demonstrates how public safety is a shared responsibility for all community stakeholders.”

This case was investigated by the Wauwatosa Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Benjamin Taibleson and Christopher Ladwig.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today