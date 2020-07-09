Christopher C. Rigali Charged with Trespassing by BPD

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On July 01, 2020 at approximately 1320 hours Officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a Motel on Canal St. for a trespassing complaint. Subsequent investigation found that Christopher C. Rigali, 40 year old male from Brattleboro, was on the property after previously being trespassed. Rigali was later located at a business on Canal St. where he was cited and released for trespassing. Rigali is scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/18/2020 at 0800 hours to answer to his charge.

