China, Russia and North Korea are partners

(STL.News) The world needs to anticipate that these three countries, and maybe more are partners. Many media channels are debating about where China stands. China has made it clear. Russia and China announced their alliance during the Olympics while Putin explained his plans to invade Ukraine.

Denial will not save the world. Political and economic reality needs to be our guiding light. America needs to become independent from each of these countries in order to avoid them using business and political influence over actions that make the US weak.