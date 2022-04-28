Chaz Reddick Sentenced for Narcotics, Ammunition Offenses

West Haven Man, Chaz Reddick Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Narcotics and Ammunition Offenses

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that CHAZ REDDICK, 39, of West Haven, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 48 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for narcotics distribution and ammunition possession offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2021, West Haven Police made three controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Reddick. Reddick was arrested on April 20, 2021. On that date, a court-authorized search of his apartment revealed approximately 160 grams of crack, items used to process and package narcotics for street sale, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Reddick’s criminal history includes state felony convictions for firearm, drug and larceny offenses. It is a violation of federal law for someone previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Reddick has been detained since his arrest. On December 6, 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (“crack”) and one count of possession of ammunition by a felon.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and the West Haven Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Conor M. Reardon and Kenneth L. Gresham.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

