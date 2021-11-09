Charlotte: Devonna McClellan Sentenced For Assaulting

Charlotte Woman, Tamara Devonna McClellan Is Sentenced To More Than Nine Years For Assaulting A U.S. Probation Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C (STL.News) Tamara Devonna McClellan, 32, of Charlotte, was ordered to serve 115 months in prison late yesterday for assaulting a federal Probation Officer, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. also ordered McClellan to serve three years under court supervision upon completion of her prison term.

According to filed documents and statements made in court, on December 20, 2019, law enforcement attempted to detain McClellan at her residence in Charlotte. Upon seeing the law enforcement officers, McClellan got into the driver’s seat of an SUV vehicle parked on the driveway. As a U.S. Probation Officer handcuffed one of McClellan’s wrists, McClellan put the vehicle in reverse, knocking down the Probation Officer. As a result, the Probation Officer sustained serious physical injuries from the vehicle as McClellan fled the scene. The abandoned vehicle was located a few blocks from the scene. On December 24, 2019, Deputy U.S. Marshals apprehended McClellan in Rustburg, VA.

On March 3, 2021, McClellan pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon on a federal officer in the performance of her duties, inflicting bodily injury. McClellan is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

In making today’s announcement, Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer thanked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the U.S. Probation Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for their investigation of the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Gleason, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today