Charleston: Travis Stefenon Sentenced for Firearms Offense

Self-Professed Charleston Gang Member, Travis Stefenon Dequan Lawrence Sentenced to Seven Years in Federal Prison for Firearms Offense

(STL.News) Travis Stefenon Dequan Lawrence, 29, of Charleston, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Evidence presented to the Court showed that Lawrence was a felon and self-professed member of a dangerous street gang. When he was arrested, he was in possession of a stolen pistol with a magazine holding 17 rounds of hollow point ammunition. His record shows that he has been involved in criminal activity since he was 14 years old.

United States District Judge David C. Norton sentenced Lawrence to 84 months imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Charleston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell prosecuted the case in federal court in coordination with Assistant Solicitor Stephanie Linder of the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today