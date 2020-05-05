Charges Filed in Preble County Attempted Rape Case

(STL.News) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that a Preble County man has been indicted on charges including attempted rape of a victim under the age of 10.

A grand jury indicted Bradley Monebrake, 32, of Eaton, on five felonies involving an alleged sexual assault:

One count of attempted rape of a victim under the age of 10 with sexually violent predator specification (F-1)

One count of attempted gross sexual imposition with sexually violent predator specification (F-5)

One count of possession of criminal tools (F-5)

Two counts of violation of a protection order (F-5)

One count of obstruction (M2)

One count of voyeurism (M3)

If convicted, Monebrake could face life in prison and lifetime registration as a Tier 3 child sexual offender. His arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. on May 6.

The case is being prosecuted by Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section and investigated by his office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Indictments merely contain allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

