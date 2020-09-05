CFTC Awards Whistleblower for Exposing Ongoing Fraud

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission Friday announced it has issued a whistleblower award to an individual whose information led the Commission to open an investigation into ongoing fraudulent activity and successfully bring an enforcement action. In addition to the initial tip, the whistleblower also provided extensive assistance, including documents that were essential to establishing wrongdoing. This additional support enabled the CFTC to take action more quickly and conserve resources.

“The violations would have been difficult to detect without the whistleblower’s information and assistance,” said Division of Enforcement Director James McDonald. “This matter highlights the importance of the Commission’s Whistleblower Program to the agency’s enforcement efforts and its effectiveness in helping the Commission hold wrongdoers accountable.”

“The whistleblower’s tip helped stop fraudulent activity that harmed main street investors,” said Whistleblower Office Director Christopher Ehrman. “Rewarding that kind of assistance is especially gratifying.”