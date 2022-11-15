CESC board approves raising Rs 300 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Power utility CESC on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 300 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). “Committee of the Board at its meeting held today… approved the issue of 3,000 secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated NCDs having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 300 crore, on a private placement basis,” a BSE filing stated.

is an RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group firm operating in the power sector.