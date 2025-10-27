Chaos in America – Psychotic Woman Arrested for Bad Behavior, Which Could Have Been Easily Avoided.

YouTube Title: Entitled Woman Turns a Dentist Appointment into Felony Charges

FLORIDA (STL.News) This video is sad, but a perfect example of where America is at this point and fits our “Chaso in America” series perfectly. This person clearly feels superior to other people, including police officers. What should have been a routine visit to the dentist’s office turned out to be something that probably cost probation time, jail time, or both, and will remain on her face forever.

She is old enough to know better, but apparently, one must conclude that he was never disciplined as a child because she can’t accept responsibility. She freaks out to the point that it is likely a mental disorder, denying the reality of her surroundings and actions.

The dentist’s office employees didn’t need this, the person arrested didn’t need it, and there should have been a million other things the police officers could have been doing instead of dealing with this case and drama. Can you imagine how it would have gone had there been a serious problem?

She cannot accept responsibility or accountability while attempting to hold others accountable.

Another point this video makes is that parents are too nurturing to their kids, always trying to be their friend, rather than their parent. The younger generation is detached from reality and can’t possibly imagine the concept of personal accountability. While alcohol or drug use was not mentioned, one has to suspect that it was not part of the problem. One would hope that there is a logical explanation for this type of behavior. We referred to her as psychotic due to her behavior, but to our knowledge, she has not been diagnosed as such.

Most people are reflections of their past, including their childhood, the parenting skills they applied, the lessons they learned, and the guidance they received. This was completely sad, but unbelievable. She could have cooperated with the staff, and the police would not have been called. She could have cooperated with the police and avoided arrest and charges. Her denial is a permanent reflection of who she is and what she is.

We tip our hats to the police officers who handled this with patience that was obviously being tested by a pro. We wish the best for the person arrested and hope she seeks help and learn from this situation. Unfortunately, it is a perfect example of how NOT to act anywhere.

People need to remember that there are video cameras everywhere! In situations like this, you will be online, and most likely, people will not support that behavior. Even other people who act like that are unlikely to be supportive because they will deny to themselves that they do the same thing.

Parents with young kids need to watch this video and understand that if you are a friend rather than a parent, this might be the outcome of your lack of guidance on what to do and what NOT to do.

I feel sorry for this person. Is it completely her fault? Yes, but should the parents accept some of the responsibility for her actions? Absolutely!

Disclaimer: The video above is embedded from YouTube and remains the property of its original creator. STL.News presents it for commentary and educational purposes as part of the “Chaos in America” series.

