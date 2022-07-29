Center City Steakhouse Enters into Agreement with the Government to Resolve ADA Compliance Issues

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced an agreement with Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Philadelphia to resolve the Department of Justice review of the restaurant for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The government inspected the restaurant for ADA compliance as part of its review of 25 Philadelphia restaurants launched by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in 2015. These restaurants were not reviewed in response to any specific complaint.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Del Frisco’s”) entered into a Voluntary Compliance Agreement to resolve the government’s ADA compliance review of its Philadelphia Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse location on Chestnut Street. Designed and built in what was a nearly empty space in 2008, the restaurant was found to have a number of architectural barriers that violate the ADA, which President George H.W. Bush signed into law 32 years ago this week.

The agreement announced today requires the restaurant to take steps to remove specific barriers to accessibility identified by the Department of Justice during its inspection. The agreement also requires Del Frisco’s to identify and correct violations of the ADA that may exist in each of its other locations nationwide, including 16 Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse restaurants and 17 Del Frisco’s Grille locations.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office initiated this compliance review to ensure that individuals with disabilities have equal access to area restaurants to the full extent guaranteed by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The agreement announced today furthers that important goal,” said Romero. “Restaurants and other businesses must comply with the applicable accessibility provisions of the ADA. If they do not, we will continue to take all practical steps within our power to enforce compliance, including litigation if necessary.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has a proud history of prioritizing civil rights enforcement and the ADA in particular; it has continued that tradition in recent efforts. For example, in February 2020, the Office began a review of all polling places in the District to ensure compliance with the ADA in advance of the November election.

In April 2019, in response to an investigation initiated by the Office, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Inc., executed a settlement agreement in which it agreed to address barriers to access for individuals who use wheelchairs in Jefferson’s radiology outpatient clinic.

After a lengthy investigation, in March 2019, the Pennsylvania Department of Education signed a settlement agreement to address alleged discrimination against students with disabilities in its alternate education programs. In a March 2018 settlement agreement, Allergy & Asthma Specialists, P.C. agreed to fix barriers to access for deaf individuals at its Jenkintown facility.

The ADA compliance review of Del Frisco’s was handled by U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero, previously the Civil Rights Coordinator for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, former Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Crutchlow, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren DeBruicker.

