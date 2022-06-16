Cedric Durham Indicted For Possessing Firearm, Ammunition

Convicted Felon, Cedric Durham Indicted For Possessing A Firearm And Ammunition

(STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Cedric Durham, Jr. (21, Tampa) with possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The indictment also notifies Durham that the United States intends to forfeit the firearm and ammunition traceable to the offense. Durham was arrested on June 13, 2022, in Tampa. He made his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Thomas Wilson the following day and was ordered detained pending trial.

According to the indictment, on March 6, 2022, Durham was in possession of a firearm and ammunition. At the time of the incident, Durham had a previous felony conviction for carrying a concealed firearm. As a previously convicted felon, Durham is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tampa Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Maria Guzman and David Chee. The forfeiture will be handled by Assistant United States Attorney James Muench.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today