Cecil Short Sentenced for Fentanyl and Firearms Offense

Memphis Man, Cecil Short Jr Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Fentanyl and Firearms Offense

Memphis, TN (STL.News) Cecil Short Jr., 36 has been sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, in August of 2020, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) began investigating Cecil Short, Jr., who allegedly was distributing fentanyl while armed with a firearm.

On September 20, 2020, agents arrested Short at a hotel in Memphis with multiple firearms, as well as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Short was a convicted felon at the time. As a result of his prior felony convictions, he is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit also linked Short to a fatal overdose which occurred on May 6, 2020. Further, the defendant acknowledged guilt in connection to the overdose. On May 7, 2021, Short pled guilty to fentanyl distribution and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking.

On February 10, 2022, United States District Judge Jon P. McCalla sentenced Short to 15 years in federal prison to be followed by 5 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit, the Memphis Police Department Gang Unit, and the United States Secret Service investigated this case.

Assistant United States Attorney Gregory D. Allen prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today