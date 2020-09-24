CBP Field Operations Seizes Over $4.5 Million in Hard Narcotics at Pharr, Hidalgo International Bridges

CBP Field Operations Seizes Over $4.5 Million in Hard Narcotics at Pharr and Hidalgo International Bridges

PHARR, Texas (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility thwarted a smuggling attempt of alleged cocaine and methamphetamine worth $4,046,000 in a commercial shipment of fresh produce arriving from Mexico. CBP Field Operations also seized $536,000 worth of alleged cocaine hidden in a commercial passenger bus and in pickup truck.

“Tenacity is the key in keeping dangerous drugs from crossing our borders,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. CBP officers are committed to upholding CBP’s ongoing border security mission, serving as the guardians of our country’s borders.”

On Sep. 22, 2020, a 28-year-old truck driver, a Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility driving a tractor/trailer that contained a commercial shipment of produce. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for a secondary examination and after utilizing all available tools and resources, including a (canine team), officers discovered packages of suspected narcotics hidden within the trailer floor. CBP OFO removed and seized 200 packages weighing 250 pounds (113.5 kg) of alleged cocaine and 61 packages weighing 105.82 pounds (48 kg) of alleged methamphetamine.

On the same date, at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, CBP officers intercepted 28 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 65 pounds (29.48 kg) from a commercial passenger bus driven by a 36-year-old male Mexican citizen from Monterrey arriving from Mexico. These narcotics are valued at $501,000.

Days earlier at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, CBP officers arrested a 37-year-old man, a U.S. citizen from Mission, Texas driving a Ford F-150 pickup after discovering two packages of alleged cocaine hidden within the truck. The packages that weighed 4.55 pounds (2.066 kg) are valued at $35,000.

CBP OFO seized all the narcotics, the tractor/trailer, the bus and the Ford pickup and arrested the three men. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the men while they continue with the investigations.

