Cash 5 delivers $251,643 jackpot win to Garner FedEx driver Major McLean

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) For Major McLean of Garner, being a FedEx driver means making deliveries to others. But on Aug. 8, he was the one on the receiving end of a sweet surprise – a $251,643 Cash 5 jackpot win.

Before heading out on a route that would take him to Boston, McLean stopped by Steve’s on West Garner Road in Garner to purchase his weekly Cash 5 tickets.

“I play once a week,” said McLean. “It’s become my routine. I enjoy it. I always pick my own numbers – a number here, a number there – but I am never in a hurry about checking them.”

About a week later, while on vacation, McLean remembered he had a few tickets to check.

“I used the ticket checker at the store,” said McLean. “When it tells you to go to Raleigh, you know you hit it, but I still had to go home and check to make sure!”

McLean claimed his jackpot from the Aug. 8 drawing on Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $178,040. McLean said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his house.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile app.

The jackpot for Monday’s drawing is $100,000.

