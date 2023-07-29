.Sloan & Williams Winery to Pay $160K in Wages - Damages

Sloan & Williams Winery, LLC – Department of Labor Recovers $160,000 in Wages and Damages for 69 Winery Restaurant Workers Denied Full Tips and Wages by Employer’s Illegal Pay Practices.

GRAPEVINE, Texas

Sloan & Williams Winery LLC shared workers’ tips with ineligible employees and managers.

Employer name: Sloan & Williams Winery LLC

Investigation site: 401 S. Main Street, Grapevine, Texas 76051

Investigation findings: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found the employer violated federal law by retaining and paying tips out to ineligible employees as quarterly bonuses. By doing so, the employer invalidated their tip credit which led to minimum wage violations. Sloan & Williams Winery also misclassified salaried employees as exempt and did not include bonuses, commissions, and tips paid to ineligible employees and managers in their regular rate of pay when calculating overtime.

The division also learned the employer allowed two minors, 14- and 15-year-olds, to work illegally at times not permitted and for more hours in a workweek than the law allows. The winery also failed to maintain accurate records of hours worked, payroll records, and required information on all its employees. The division assessed $1,582 in penalties for child labor violations.

Back wages recovered: $79,263 in owed wages and $79,263 in liquidated damages to 69 workers.

Quote: “By including ineligible employees who do not customarily and regularly receive tips, the tip pool was invalidated. In addition, Sloan & Williams Winery LLC failed to pay tipped employees, hourly employees, and salary non-exempt employees their proper overtime wages,” explained Wage and Hour District Director Jesus A. Valdez in Dallas. “The department will pursue corrective action vigorously to ensure accountability, deter future violations, and prevent violators from gaining a competitive advantage.”

