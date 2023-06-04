Casa Tequila Cantina & Grill Added to Directory

Casa Tequila Cantina & Grill – Winghaven has been added to the restaurant directory on STL.News.

WINGHAVEN, MO (STL.News) Casa Tequila Cantina & Grill has been chosen to be included in the restaurant directory on STL.News. This listing is not sponsored or paid. Instead, the Editor in Chief decides who can be listed based on multiple factors like length of time in business, online reviews and ratings, and more.

They were chosen due to their high online reviews and fast growth. They offer two locations and have recently added a food truck to serve their food at regional events. Their first location was in Warrenton, Missouri, and recently opened approximately six months ago in Winghaven, Missouri, in the facility that once housed Llywelyn’s Pub.

Additionally, they have leased the drink container stand next to the volleyball court and soccer fields.

We expect to see good things about this establishment. It is operated by a husband and wife team, Leo and Jessenia Lopez. They are young and work incredibly well together.

Address and phone:

905 Caledonia Drive

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

Phone: 636-284-7385

Directory Listings:

