Cary Yan Sentenced – Bribing Officials – Republic Marshall Islands

Former Head of Non-Governmental Organization, Cary Yan, Sentenced for Bribing Officials of Republic of Marshall Islands

(STL.News) The former president of a New York-based non-governmental entity (NGO) was sentenced yesterday to three years and six months in prison for paying bribes to elected officials of the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) in exchange for passing certain legislation.

According to court documents, beginning in or around 2016 and continuing until at least August 2020, Cary Yan, 51, conspired with others – including his assistant, Gina Zhou – in connection with a multi-year bribery scheme. Yan offered and paid tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to high-level RMI officials, including members of the RMI legislature, in exchange for supporting legislation creating a semi-autonomous region within the RMI called the Rongelap Atoll Special Administrative Region (RASAR) that would benefit the business interests of Yan and his associates. Yan carried out the bribery scheme using the New York-based NGO, including the physical use of its headquarters in Manhattan, to meet and communicate with RMI officials.

In December 2022, Yan and Zhou each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practice Act. On Feb. 16, Zhou was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison for her role in the scheme.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice