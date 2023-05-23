Candicci’s Restaurants Opens Patio with Live Music

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar to open its patio tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24th

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri, is excited to announce the opening of its patio for the summer tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, featuring live music by Scott n Karl.

For the remainder of May, the live music schedule is as follows:

05/24 – Wednesday – Scott n Karl

05/25 – Thursday – Anita Rosamond and Marty Abdullah

05/26 – Friday – Charlie Selbert

05/27 – Saturday – Bill Lynch

Candicci’s is known for its live music, holiday buffets, catering, and authentic Italian cuisine.

They are located at:

100 Holloway Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: 636-220-8989

Email: Candiccis.net