Candicci’s Restaurants Opens Patio with Live Music

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar to open its patio tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24th
BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri, is excited to announce the opening of its patio for the summer tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, featuring live music by Scott n Karl.
For the remainder of May, the live music schedule is as follows:
- 05/24 – Wednesday – Scott n Karl
- 05/25 – Thursday – Anita Rosamond and Marty Abdullah
- 05/26 – Friday – Charlie Selbert
- 05/27 – Saturday – Bill Lynch
Candicci’s is known for its live music, holiday buffets, catering, and authentic Italian cuisine.
They are located at:
100 Holloway Road
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Phone: 636-220-8989
Email: Candiccis.net