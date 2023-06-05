Candicci’s Restaurant – Live Music Schedule – June 2023

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has released its live music schedule for June 2023

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has released their live music schedule for June 2023. Candicci’s is known for its regular live music, holiday buffets, Party on the Patio, and much more.

06/07 – Wednesday – Scott ‘n Karl

06/08 – Thursday – Anita Rosamond & Marty Abdullah

06/09 – Friday – TBA

06/10 – Saturday – TBA

06/14 – Wednesday – The Convertibles (Ron Sallee & Selena)

06/15 – Thursday – Scott ‘n Karl

06/16 – Friday – Julie Lynch

06/17 – Saturday – Charlie Selbert

06/21 – Wednesday – Scott ‘n Karl

06/22 – Thursday -Marty Abdullah

06/23 – Friday – Bryan Duckham

06/24 – Saturday – Bill Lynch

06/29 – Wednesday – Scott ‘n Karl

06/30 – Thursday – TBA

All musicians play from 6:30 – 9:30 **(unless otherwise noted) **

Address, phone, and email:

100 Holloway Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63017

Phone: 636-220-8989

Email: candiccis@gmail.com

