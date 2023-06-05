Entertainment

Candicci’s Restaurant – Live Music Schedule – June 2023

June 5, 2023
Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has released its live music schedule for June 2023

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has released their live music schedule for June 2023.  Candicci’s is known for its regular live music, holiday buffets, Party on the Patio, and much more.

  • 06/07 – Wednesday – Scott ‘n Karl
  • 06/08 – Thursday – Anita Rosamond & Marty Abdullah
  • 06/09 – Friday – TBA
  • 06/10 – Saturday – TBA
  • 06/14 – Wednesday – The Convertibles (Ron Sallee & Selena)
  • 06/15 – Thursday – Scott ‘n Karl
  • 06/16 – Friday – Julie Lynch
  • 06/17 – Saturday – Charlie Selbert
  • 06/21 – Wednesday – Scott ‘n Karl
  • 06/22 – Thursday -Marty Abdullah
  • 06/23 – Friday – Bryan Duckham
  • 06/24 – Saturday – Bill Lynch
  • 06/29 – Wednesday – Scott ‘n Karl
  • 06/30 – Thursday – TBA

All musicians play from 6:30 – 9:30 **(unless otherwise noted) **

Address, phone, and email:

100 Holloway Road
Ballwin, Missouri 63017
Phone: 636-220-8989
Email: candiccis@gmail.com